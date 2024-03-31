BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1616 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYH opened at $34.29 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.89% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Healthcare Sector ETF (XHYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate bonds from the healthcare sector. Selected bonds are below investment grade with varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.