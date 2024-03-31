Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $3,627.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,586.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,322.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

