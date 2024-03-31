BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

