Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter.
Bri-Chem Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BRY opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. Bri-Chem has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.62.
About Bri-Chem
