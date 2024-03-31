Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BRY opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. Bri-Chem has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.62.

About Bri-Chem

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.