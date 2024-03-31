Brian R. Morrow Sells 10,734 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROST opened at $146.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $8,322,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

