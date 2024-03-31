Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP opened at $24.39 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

