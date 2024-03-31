Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) PT at $110.50

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

