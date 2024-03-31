Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) PT at $110.50

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Albany International
Institutional Trading of Albany International
Albany International Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AIN opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albany International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.
Albany International Company Profile
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albany International
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.