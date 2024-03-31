BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD9.1-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-6.110 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.88.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

