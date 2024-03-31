BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Critical Contrast

Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swissquote Group and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swissquote Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Swissquote Group.

This table compares Swissquote Group and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swissquote Group and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.34 million 20.61 -$15.89 million $0.56 3.14

Swissquote Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats Swissquote Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets. The company provides securities trading services, such as custody services by means of tools to trade in real time a large palette of asset classes and access a set of investment, decision making, risk monitoring, and margin lending services to private investors, independent asset managers and professional investors, investment funds and other institutional clients, and third-party financial institutions. It also offers access to over-the-counter trading of foreign exchange and contracts-for-differences to private investors, money managers, third-party financial institutions, and investment funds and other institutional clients. In addition, the company provides multicurrency account, securities lending, gold account, ESG investing tools, and Lombard and margin loans; and white-label, e-mortgage, multicurrency debit card, and crypto services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Gland, Switzerland.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

