Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, reports. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter.
Buhler Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BUI opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. Buhler Industries has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.29.
About Buhler Industries
