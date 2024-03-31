Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, reports. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BUI opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. Buhler Industries has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.29.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

