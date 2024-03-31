Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Featured Stories

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

