Caprock Group LLC Buys 563 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

