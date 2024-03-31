Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

