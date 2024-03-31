Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issues Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 3,044.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of OFSTF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

