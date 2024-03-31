Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issues Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 3,044.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Carbon Streaming Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of OFSTF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
