Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $318.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.76 and its 200-day moving average is $282.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

