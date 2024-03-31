Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

CET opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The company has a market cap of C$215.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.08.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

