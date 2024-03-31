CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the February 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

