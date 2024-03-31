Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after acquiring an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after acquiring an additional 388,652 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

