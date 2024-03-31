Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.19 and last traded at $157.74. Approximately 8,331,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,810,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

