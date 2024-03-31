China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Posts Earnings Results

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$97.10 million during the quarter.
CGG stock opened at C$8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.65.
