Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Get Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Short Term Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indices from different segments within the fixed income space. The six sub-indices each have fixed weights within the fund. SBND was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.