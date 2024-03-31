Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

