Comparing Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -180.12% Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivos and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,049.76%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Vivos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $20,000.00 1,404.29 -$2.89 million N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.11 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.08

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

