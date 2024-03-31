Comparing Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.99 billion N/A $1.66 billion N/A N/A New Concept Energy $172,000.00 31.32 $180,000.00 $0.02 52.50

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A New Concept Energy 16.86% 0.63% 0.62%

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats New Concept Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.