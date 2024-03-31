Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $271.76 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

