Contrasting CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW) & Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $251.41 million 3.78 -$202.39 million ($1.78) -4.53 CareMax $751.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareMax has higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 7 3 0 2.30 CareMax 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Definitive Healthcare and CareMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than CareMax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -80.40% 0.43% 0.29% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats CareMax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About CareMax

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc. provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. It operates multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

