CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

