Craig Leupold Sells 2,500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $576,397,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Communities by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,697,000 after buying an additional 1,582,871 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,082,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

