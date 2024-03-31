CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $68.16. 1,603,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,398,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.