Critical Comparison: Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zura Bio and TScan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zura Bio presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 545.91%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.43%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and TScan Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 18.06 -$89.22 million ($1.89) -4.20

Zura Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TScan Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -74.71% -38.33% TScan Therapeutics -423.86% -60.65% -33.86%

Summary

Zura Bio beats TScan Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

