Critical Review: Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Peers

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -15.00 Sow Good Competitors $1.57 billion $45.72 million 238.38

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -33.68% -257.75% -13.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 510 2169 2847 46 2.44

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

