CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lessened by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.