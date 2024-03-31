CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $319.94 and last traded at $320.59. Approximately 2,253,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,263,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.25.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.