Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CCK opened at $79.26 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

