CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 74.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About CV Sciences
