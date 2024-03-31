CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 74.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

