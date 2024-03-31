David A. Palame Sells 50,000 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.2 %
BRSP stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -615.38%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
