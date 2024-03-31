DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

