Deborah Ann Miller Sells 22,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.