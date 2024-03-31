Devendra Singh Sells 2,750 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

