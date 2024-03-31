Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Lessened by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $198.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.