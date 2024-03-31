DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maplebear and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 9 12 0 2.57 DLocal 0 4 3 0 2.43

Maplebear presently has a consensus target price of $36.61, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $19.72, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Maplebear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maplebear and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear N/A N/A N/A DLocal 22.92% 40.57% 17.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maplebear and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.27 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A DLocal $650.35 million 6.69 $148.96 million $0.49 30.00

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Summary

DLocal beats Maplebear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

