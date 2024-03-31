DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DoorDash by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $137.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.