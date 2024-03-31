EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Get EACO alerts:

EACO Price Performance

Shares of EACO stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. EACO has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EACO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.