EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.66%.
EACO Price Performance
Shares of EACO stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. EACO has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
EACO Company Profile
