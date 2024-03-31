Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.17 and a 1-year high of $272.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

