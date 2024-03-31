Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.19.

Ecolab stock opened at $230.90 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

