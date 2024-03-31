Edward C. Coppola Sells 20,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Macerich (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

