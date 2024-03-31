Edward C. Coppola Sells 20,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

