Electroneum One Day Volume Tops $868,692.25 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $123.18 million and approximately $868,692.25 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002915 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,756,655 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

