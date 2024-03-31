Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Else Nutrition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.