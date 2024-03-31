Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Else Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of BABYF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
About Else Nutrition
