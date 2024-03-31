Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Up 10.8 %
OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
