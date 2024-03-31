Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 12,326,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,981,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,532,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

